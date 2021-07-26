Pelicans announce name of new G-League team coming to Birmingham in November

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The New Orleans Pelican have officially announced the name of their new G-League affiliate team coming to Birmingham in November.

The team will now be known as the Birmingham Squadron and will play in the newly revamped Legacy Arena for the 2021-2022 season.

Birmingham Squadron (@GleagueSquadron) selected as the team name for New Orleans Pelicans @NBAGLeague affiliate!



More Info: https://t.co/TIECBZOWO8 pic.twitter.com/VE2y96y2Fi — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 26, 2021

The logo for the team is inspired by several staples of the Magic City, including the tip of the spear of Vulcan, a gear representing the ironworkers and a star symbolizing the city’s flag.

