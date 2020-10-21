Pelham’s Warehouse 31 Haunted House implement COVID-19 protocols

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Warehouse 31 Haunted House in Pelham is open this year, but have changed a few things to make sure it follows CDC guidelines.

Customers and staff are required to wear masks while on the premises. There will also be temperature checks at the front gate.

Warehouse 31 owner Jason Sills said they have gone through a lot of changes to make sure they can run the Haunted House safely.

Sills said they will be requiring social distancing and have spaced out entrance times so that groups can go through the haunted house without running into other groups.

“We’ve peeled things back from getting in people’s face, we’ve sanitized things, lot of hand sanitizers were brought in, but it’s still a fun experience,” Sills said.

Sills said they ask for customers to be patient since there is a longer waiting time to follow proper social distancing.

Warehouse 31 will be open every night from Oct. 21-31 starting at 6:30 p.m.

LATEST POSTS