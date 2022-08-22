Photo of the Pelham Travelodge on Oak Mountain Circle (Photo courtesy of Marlon Price).

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Pelham has closed a Travelodge hotel due to health and safety concerns following multiple inspections this month.

The Travelodge by Wyndham Pelham Birmingham, located on 410 Oak Mountain Circle, has received numerous inspections by the City of Pelham and was officially closed on Monday.

On Aug. 12, Pelham’s Fire Marshals inspected the property and ordered an immediate closure of the premises “in order to secure those facilities and prevent harm to the health, safety, and welfare of any occupants, employees, and other citizens.”

On Aug. 15, an additional investigation and inspection of the property was conducted by the City of Pelham Fire Marshal and Building Office. The departments found “[multiple] violations of city codes and ordinances, dangerous conditions, structural issues, and threats to the health, safety, and welfare.”

The City of Pelham found that the Travelodge is not rendered fit for commercial use in its present state and ordered a shutdown of the premises until further notice. The owner of the Travelodge has been notified of both inspections.

The situation will be placed on the agenda for the next Pelham City Council meeting.

The full declaration of emergency, signed by Mayor Gary Waters and Treasurer Tom Seale, is available below.