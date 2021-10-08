Pelham resident impacted by March tornado now working to recover from flash flooding

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It is expected to be a long road to recovery for many families in both Jefferson and Shelby Counties impacted by Wednesday night’s flash flooding in Central Alabama.

The Indian Springs Village is one neighborhood that saw heavy damages from the flooding. Additionally, many residents there are still working to recover from the tornado that hit the area back in March.

Stephen Buys has been a resident in the community for nearly a decade and said he’s never experienced anything like the flooding they endured Wednesday. He anticipates a long road to recovery with many of his family’s prized possessions on the first floor ruined from the flood waters. Inside of the home, Stephen said the entire first floor is filled with mud. Sheet rock, carpets and base boards will have to be replaced.

Stephen said he and his family are still waiting to receive insurance on site from the March tornado before they can begin cleanup. Many other neighbors in the community say due to the devastation of both natural disasters they are unsure if they plan to rebuild.