Pelham removes interim tag, makes Pat Cheatwood new police chief

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Pelham has officially made Pat Cheatwood the new chief of police.

City Council President Rick Hayes read the resolution Monday night removing the interim tag from Cheatwood’s title. He had been serving the role since former Chief Larry Palmer retired in June.

City Council President Rick Hayes reads the resolution approving Pat Cheatwood as Chief of Police.



Cheatwood as been at the Pelham Police Department for 19 years, serving as an officer, sergeant and lieutenant.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to have the opportunity to be Pelham’s next chief of police and would like to thank Mayor Gary Waters, City Manager Gretchen DiFante and our Pelham City Council for this opportunity,” Cheatwood said.

He will begin his duties immediately and will be sworn in at a ceremony planned sometime in 2020.

