Pelham Public Library reopening

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The public library in Pelham is reopening to the public on Monday, October 5.

Due to the pandemic, the library has been closed. In June they started curbside service. Workers say they are happy to get people inside again.

“It’s been kind of quiet and a little lonely so we are just super excited to see all of our regular patrons again and get back to at least a few things that are a little more normal,” Mary Campbell, the library director, said.

The library will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Tuesday and Thursday will be used for cleaning the library.

