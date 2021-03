PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Pelham are searching for a teenage boy last seen Thursday.

Joshua De Oliveira, 15 years old, has been described as being 5’10 weighing 185 pounds. He was last seen leaving his home around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. There is no indication of where he was heading.

If you have any information of Oliveira, you are asked to called the Pelham Police Department at 205-620-6550.