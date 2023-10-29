PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An officer with the Pelham Police Department has taken her first steps after suffering severe injuries from a crash on I-65 in July.

A Facebook post from the PPD Sunday reads as the following:

“Sunday surprise! We have some big, BIG news to share with you. Officer Elizabeth Minter took her first steps since being hit by an impaired driver in the early morning hours of July 1st. She asked us to share the following message with you:”

“These last several months have been a challenger to say the least, but many blessings have come from it. I have had more surgeries replacing all of the ligaments in my left leg, and I will have more surgeries ahead of me addressing other issues. But through all of this I have gained even more appreciation for the time I have with the people I love.

“This week held some exciting moments because it was the first time I’ve been able to stand up since getting hit by the drunk driver on July 1st. While I still don’t remember everything from that night, there have been huge steps forwards on this long road to recovery. I’m thankful to God for preserving my life that night so that I can continue to be with my family, and hopefully make a difference in my community.

“I’m extremely thankful for the other first responders on scene that terrible night, surgeons and medical personnel at UAB, home health medical care and therapy, transportation services, and the amazing team of physical therapists at Therapy South. I still am in awe of my family, friends, brothers, sisters in blue, church family, community, volunteers, and neighbors who have stepped in to help me, my kids, and my fiancé through this process. Thank you!”