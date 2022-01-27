PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Police Department said goodbye to one of their own Wednesday evening.

David Tkacik retired after spending the past 32 years with the department as an officer. He was Pelham’s most senior officer at the time of his retirement.

Pelham PD posted Tkacik’s final sign-off in a tearful video that has been viewed over 17,000 times as of Thursday morning.

“Congratulations on your 32 years of service,” the dispatch operator said following Tkacik’s last call. “Thank you for all you’ve done for our department and for our city. We wish you well on your future endeavors.”