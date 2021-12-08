Pelham Police making preparations for safe Christmas parade

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Pelham will have their 2021 Christmas Parade on Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. Pelham Police Lt. James Carter says their officers will ensure a safe and fun time.

“So, I feel very confident we’re ready for this parade. And it will be safe,” Lt. Carter said.

Given the recent incident in Hayden, where a man drove through their Christmas parade, law enforcement is on high alert. Lt. Carter says even before that parade, officers are always on high alert at parades, concerts, etc.

“I think you have to be mindful every where you go,” Lt. Carter said.

Carter says people should always be alert of their surroundings. He encourages people to arrive early to Saturday’s parade to make sure they can get a safe spot to watch. He also advises parents to take pictures of themselves and their children in case they get separated.

“You can show that picture to police officer, fireman, and we can get that information out to every officer and every fireman that’s working there,” Lt. Carter said.

He says if anyone sees anything, never be afraid to let law enforcement know.

“We ask that you look around. If you see something that’s not right, please grab one of us, call the police department,” said Carter. “Let us know what you see.”

