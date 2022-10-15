Every third weekend in October, A21, a global anti-human trafficking organization, hosts the Walk For Freedom to raise awareness of human trafficking.

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Abolitionists are gathering all around the world today shining a spotlight on human trafficking. A local group in Pelham showed their support during this year’s 8th annual Walk For Freedom.

Those who joined Pelham’s silent walk tell CBS42 that human trafficking is still alive and very real even today.

A21 volunteer, Michelle Price, says it is a worldwide effort to raise awareness for all forms of human trafficking which include sex trafficking, bonded labor, forced labor, child soldiers, and involuntary domestic solitude.

Price was a host at this year’s silent walk in Pelham. She says human trafficking is the fastest growing criminal industry in the world with an estimated 40.3 million people enslaved today.

“A lot of people think human trafficking is a third world problem, but it is not,” Price said. “It is here. It is actually here in Birmingham, and it is very alive. There is a Highway that goes between Birmingham and Atlanta that is known as the sex trafficking superhighway. So, it is happening here on our streets locally.”

Price says A21, along with other local organizations, has made it their mission to abolish slavery everywhere, forever.

She says they combat modern-day slavery year-round through a multi-dimensional approach: reach, rescue, and retore.

“They empower victims by establishing them with legal representation, with safe houses so that they can get into a safe place, and with community involvement so they can take their next step into a life of independence,” Price said.

Allie Stallo says today’s walk not only spreads awareness but educates others on how to recognize and report human trafficking. Just one person can make a difference.

“Even one person to just know what to look for,” Stallo said. “One person that can be helped. As we were saying we’re doing it all across the globe. So just today if one person can be saved or one person could raise awareness that’s all we could ask for.”

Because millions of men, women and children are still enslaved, they tell me they will continue to show up and raise awareness to help eliminate all forms of human trafficking.

To learn more about how you can volunteer or donate, you can visit the following:

If you have experienced sexual trauma, Michelle Price encourages you to visit https://graceministries.life/