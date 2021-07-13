Pelham K-9 officer dies after battle with cancer

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Police Department has announced the passing of one of their K-9 officers Tuesday.

Officer Isaak died after a battle with cancer. PPD says he was surrounded by his handler and other members of the K-9 unit until the end.

Isaak was diagnosed with cancer back in October 2020. He had been a member of the department since April 2016.

The officer was the third member and little brother of the K-9 team, according to PPD. His sisters Bizzy and Zenna and brother Thunder are also a part of the department.