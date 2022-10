PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A mother and her child were taken to a hospital after being injured in a house fire in Pelham Saturday afternoon.

According to the Pelham Fire Department, the fire was reported at 12:17 p.m. in the 100 block of Highview Cove. A mother and her child were reportedly injured in the fire and taken to the hospital for “minor injuries,” the department reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.