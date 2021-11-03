Pelham, Hoover working to move forward following historic flooding in October

PELHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Many across Pelham and Hoover are still working to fix damage caused by flooding across the area last month.

In Pelham, there are three different recovery area city leaders are working to fix. Along with the Shelby County EMA, the city has assessed 364 buildings that were damaged during the flooding, 184 of them being in flood zone areas. The council has temporarily made permits free for people making changes to their homes that were devastated from the flooding.

City leaders have applied for a study to be done through the Natural Resource Conservation Society on impacts the flood left on the city’s three major creeks. If approved, the city would receive a team of engineers to assess waterways and what needs to be fixed. Plans are also underway to get a drainage study done to identify hot spots in communities to help prevent future flooding.

In Hoover, city leaders say they have made progress, but that much more can be done with additional resources. This week, the city approved $300,000 dollars to spend on flood recovery efforts. Since Oct. 6, city leaders have assessed 60 of 352 homes that were damaged. Officials say with assessments, they are working to help people who may qualify for federal assistance.

“We only have five people in our engineering department and they have regular activities they have to maintain, so it would take a long time to get through 352 damage assessments,” Hoover city administrator Allan Rice said. “So we appreciate the council adding those resources so we can bring in outside engineers to assist with that process so we can get it done more quickly.”

Both Pelham and Hoover city leaders say having a federal disaster declaration approved would help them move faster with additional funding made available.