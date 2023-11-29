SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – Residents in central Alabama are encouraged to donate to a holiday drive organized for Shelby County children this Christmas.

The Pelham Hometown Christmas Toy Drive began on Nov. 15 and lasts until Dec. 13. All donations will go towards children in Shelby County and patients at Children’s of Alabama.

Alongside toy donations, pants, shoes, sweaters, coats and other clothing necessities are also a high demand for children in need.

The following are donation drop-off locations throughout Shelby County:

Pelham

A Birthday Place

Gifted Handmade Gifts & More

Pelham Church of God

Pelham Fire Station #1

Pelham Racquet Club

Synovus Bank

Three M Karts & Mowers

Alabaster

The Albert L. Scott Library

Rancho Escondido Mexican Grill

Shelby County Fraternal Order of Police (Lodge #41)

Calera

Calera Police Department

Columbiana

Shelby County Courthouse

Chelsea

Chelsea Animal Hospital

Station 31 Kitchen

Highway 280

Annabelle’s Southern Boutique

Cahaba Valley Learning Center – Chelsea

North Shelby Baptist Church

Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids

Windham & Bush Tire Auto Service

Harpersville

Black Sheep Antiques

Harpersville Police Department

Helena

Helena Hardware

Helena Police Department

Mt. Laurel

Area 41 Pizza Co.

Montevallo

University of Montevallo

Riverchase

Riverchase Church of Christ

Sponsors for the toy drive include Pelham Strong, Shelby County Fraternal Order of Police (Lodge #41) Kiwanis Club of Central Shelby County and the Riverchase Church of Christ.