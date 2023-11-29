SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – Residents in central Alabama are encouraged to donate to a holiday drive organized for Shelby County children this Christmas.
The Pelham Hometown Christmas Toy Drive began on Nov. 15 and lasts until Dec. 13. All donations will go towards children in Shelby County and patients at Children’s of Alabama.
Alongside toy donations, pants, shoes, sweaters, coats and other clothing necessities are also a high demand for children in need.
The following are donation drop-off locations throughout Shelby County:
Pelham
- A Birthday Place
- Gifted Handmade Gifts & More
- Pelham Church of God
- Pelham Fire Station #1
- Pelham Racquet Club
- Synovus Bank
- Three M Karts & Mowers
Alabaster
- The Albert L. Scott Library
- Rancho Escondido Mexican Grill
- Shelby County Fraternal Order of Police (Lodge #41)
Calera
- Calera Police Department
Columbiana
- Shelby County Courthouse
Chelsea
- Chelsea Animal Hospital
- Station 31 Kitchen
Highway 280
- Annabelle’s Southern Boutique
- Cahaba Valley Learning Center – Chelsea
- North Shelby Baptist Church
- Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
- Windham & Bush Tire Auto Service
Harpersville
- Black Sheep Antiques
- Harpersville Police Department
Helena
- Helena Hardware
- Helena Police Department
Mt. Laurel
- Area 41 Pizza Co.
Montevallo
- University of Montevallo
Riverchase
- Riverchase Church of Christ
Sponsors for the toy drive include Pelham Strong, Shelby County Fraternal Order of Police (Lodge #41) Kiwanis Club of Central Shelby County and the Riverchase Church of Christ.