Pelham High School marching band to perform in Alabama Bicentennial celebration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s bicentennial celebration continues in our state capital with a full weekend of events and it’s an especially meaningful weekend for one local high school band.



The Pelham High band is set to play in the Bicentennial celebration parade in Montgomery. The band will march in the parade on Saturday.



Band director Justin Ward hopes this will be an experience the students will remember for a lifetime.



Justin Ward, band director said, “For them to be able to have a once in 200-year type of performance opportunity, I think it is really tremendous for them. Something that they’ll remember, not only for the rest of their time in high school, but throughout the rest of their life.”



The parade starts at 10 tomorrow morning in Montogomery. Gov. Kay Ivey will dedicate a bicentennial park on the steps of the state capitol.



