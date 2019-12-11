1  of  12
Closings
Attalla City Schools BEVILL STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE Cullman County Schools FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOLS Haleyville City Schools Jasper City Schools Marion County Schools Oneonta City Schools St. Clair County Schools Sumiton Christian School Walker County Schools Westbrook Christian School

Pelham High School band holding concert fundraiser

Local News

The band is holding a holiday-themed fundraising concert.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The band at Pelham High School is selling concert tickets to help raise funds.

The second annual “Sounds Of The Season” will be performed at Venue 31 in Pelham on Sunday, December 15.

Guests are invited to enjoy live holiday music, snacks and appetizers, as well as a silent auction.

Pelham High School band director Justin Ward tells us it’s not just a fundraiser for the band program, but also a way to give back to the community and a fun social activity to get neighbors in the holiday spirit.

Tickets for “Sounds Of The Season” are $15.00 per person.

Thursday, December 12 is the last day to buy tickets for the concert.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events