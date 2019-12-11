Pelham High School band holding concert fundraiser

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The band at Pelham High School is selling concert tickets to help raise funds.

The second annual “Sounds Of The Season” will be performed at Venue 31 in Pelham on Sunday, December 15.

Guests are invited to enjoy live holiday music, snacks and appetizers, as well as a silent auction.

Pelham High School band director Justin Ward tells us it’s not just a fundraiser for the band program, but also a way to give back to the community and a fun social activity to get neighbors in the holiday spirit.

Tickets for “Sounds Of The Season” are $15.00 per person.

Thursday, December 12 is the last day to buy tickets for the concert.

LATEST POSTS