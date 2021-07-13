Pelham firefighter talks peer support for Surfside rescue crews

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The first responders on the scene of the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, are getting support from some Alabama firefighters.

A firefighter from Pelham and two from Hoover are part of a 14 member crew trained by the International Association of Firefighters for the Peer Support Program. The program trains firefighters to help other first responders cope with the stress of working traumatic incidents.

Pelham firefighter Jim Terrell, who just got back from Surfside last night, joined CBS 42 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss the magnitude of the Surfside sight, how rescuers are holding up after many days and nights searching for survivors, and some advice he would give to other first responders and their families when it comes to the stress of seeing people on their worst day.

CBS 42 wants to thank Terrell and everyone in Surfside for their efforts in getting answers loved ones effected.