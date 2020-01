PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Fire Department is battling a wildfire in Oak Mountain State Park that started Wednesday night.

According to Chief Mike Reid, almost 20 firefighters are on the scene. Park officials and Pelham police are assisting in containing the fire.

As of now, authorities say there is no threat to the public.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS