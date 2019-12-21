PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Fire Department is battling a structure fire at Oak Mtn. State Park Friday night.
According to Pelham PD, crews are on the scene and they have closed State Park Road at the entrance to the park.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Pelham FD battling structure fire at Oak Mtn. State Park, road shut down
- Birmingham radio station V94.9 wrapping hundreds of toys for community
- Trump blasts Christian magazine that called for his removal
- 3 killed, 2 airlifted to hospital after Pickens County car crash
- Tuscaloosa County cracking down on illegal dumping