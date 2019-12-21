Pelham FD battling structure fire at Oak Mtn. State Park, road shut down

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Fire Department is battling a structure fire at Oak Mtn. State Park Friday night.

BREAKING: Officers have closed State Park Rd at the entrance to Oak Mtn State Park while @PelhamFire works a fully involved structure fire. This is at the four-way stop.



Crews on scene report the fire has spread into the woods.



Please avoid the area.



Photo credit: #PelhamPD pic.twitter.com/uRPRX2U9TO — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) December 21, 2019

According to Pelham PD, crews are on the scene and they have closed State Park Road at the entrance to the park.





No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

