Pelham FD battling structure fire at Oak Mtn. State Park, road shut down

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Fire Department is battling a structure fire at Oak Mtn. State Park Friday night.

According to Pelham PD, crews are on the scene and they have closed State Park Road at the entrance to the park.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events