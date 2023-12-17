PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Skate School professional coaching staff will hold a free lesson at the Pelham Civic Complex on Jan. 6.

According to the Pelham Civic Complex, the free lesson is a part of Pelham Get Out and Skate Day Presented by Canopy Apartments and Wake Up Birmingham. The Pelham Synchro Team and several skaters with the Birmingham Figure Skating Club will commence the day with an exhibition at 10 a.m.

Following the skating performance, the audience will be taken to the lobby in age groups to receive rental skates. Pelham Skate School coaches will hold a quick explanation off the ice before going on the ice for the lesson. Preregistration is required to participate, and the sign up and waiver form can be found here.

Skaters will have around 30 minutes of skating time after the lesson. Those who would like to continue skating lessons can then sign up for the first session of the 2024 Learn to Skate season, which starts Jan. 8.