PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – When Pelham City Schools said they’d be investigating a yearbook misprint that portrayed a recent graduate as “evil,” Misty Gillispie said she was skeptical.

For months, her family had been in a back-and-forth with school officials about the bullying of Misty’s daughter, Avri. During that time, Pelham City Schools conducted investigations of incidents involving Avri, incidents including the cheerleader being confronted in the parking lot and physically intimidated by fellow students. Each time, Gillispie said that the school’s reaction was insufficient.

Avri Gillispie’s senior quote was edited before publication (Photo courtesy of Misty Gillispie)

Now, just two days after the yearbook misprint was brought to the school’s attention, Pelham City Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter has said the system’s investigation has concluded the quote was not changed deliberately. No words were added or subtracted to Gillispie’s quote, the school system claims.

Misty Gillispie said she feels that an adequate investigation could not have taken place during such a short period of time. The Gillispie family disputes the investigation’s conclusions, saying that the form Avri submitted included the entire quote, not just the portion that was printed in the yearbook’s final copy.

“I would rather be a little nobody, than to be an evil somebody” Avri Gillispie’s senior quote was supposed to say. But what appeared in the yearbook’s final copy left out the first half of the quote.

“To be an evil somebody,” the final copy of the yearbook said.

The yearbook debacle was the culmination of years of bullying at Pelham High School that had intensified into death threats and physical intimidation according to Avri Gillispie. The error was no mistake, she said.

But two days after the Gillispies became aware of the yearbook misprint, school officials have said that the error was not intentional.

“Pelham City Schools has concluded that the online form submitted by the student only included the part of the quote that was printed in the yearbook. The digital records provide evidence that no words were subtracted or added to the quote by any student or faculty member after the form was submitted by the student,” the school system’s statement, attributed to the superintendent, said. “We understand this has been a difficult situation for the student and her family, and we regret that the partial quote was not recognized as an error during the faculty review prior to the printing of the publication. We have stopped distribution of the yearbooks so we can correct the problem, and we are committed to improving our final proofing process for the yearbook going forward.”

Misty Gillispie said she isn’t surprised by the system’s conclusions.

“As expected, Pelham High School takes no responsibility,” Gillispie said. “We aren’t surprised by their continued victim-blaming. I was in the room and proofread my child’s submission for any spelling errors and watched her submit it.”

Pelham school officials posted their statement about the investigation’s conclusions on Facebook Wednesday evening. Misty Gillispie commented on the post, explaining that she doesn’t feel the system is interested in finding the truth, only protecting its reputation. Her comment was quickly deleted.

The family said they also requested a third party be allowed to review the “digital records” the system claims show the quote wasn’t edited.

“We were denied,” Gillispie said.