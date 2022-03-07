PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Talks of expanding the city of Pelham’s entertainment district continue. Monday the city council discussed adopting an entertainment district ordinance to help map out rules and regulations.

Right now, the city is working to create an ordinance for its entertainment district, that includes three sites: Campus 124, The Pelham Civic Center and The Canopy. The canopy site is currently under construction. It’s located at the intersection of Highway 31 and Amphitheater Road.

The district will include breweries, bars, restaurants and other shops and businesses. The ordinance will create guidelines on how the district operates and implement rules and regulations. Economic Development Director Michael Simon said safety is a top priority.

“Pelham, you know it’s got these pods. The 124 campus, the Canopy will be a project pod, the Civic Complex where the Birmingham Bulls and the ice-skating happens is a pod,” said Simon. “And then depending on how successful that is, we certainly would be looking at other locations that are similar where people aren’t having to move across major highways, you know to get to the next venue. Public safety is paramount in how we design the ordinance.”

Simon said drafting up plans and working out details for this ordinance could take up to 90 days. The final ordinance will then go to the city council for a vote. Simon said if these sites do well, the city will consider expanding and making the area more pedestrian friendly.