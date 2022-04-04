PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Insurance company Nationwide has picked the top 10 cats and dogs for its “Wacky Pet Names” contest and one central Alabama feline is up for the top spot.

Tayroar Swift, an obvious homage to the 11-time Grammy Award-winning artist Taylor Swift, secured her spot in the final voting. Tayroar spends her time between two households in Pelham.

“Tay gets major spoiling between both families and works it as much as she can,” owner Mike Kaiser said.

The contest was designed to help raise awareness of the company’s pet insurance policies.

Tayroar is going up against some pretty stiff competition. Other competitors in the contest include “Linda From human Resources”, “Crunchcat Supreme”, “Mr. Murder Mittens” and “Pickles McButterpants The Muffin Slayer.” You can find a full list of the finalists by clicking here.

Voting in the competition runs through Saturday. You can vote for Tayroar Swift or any of the other pets right here.