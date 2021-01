PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Fire Department has contained an active brush fire Friday evening.

The fire has burned an acre of land as of 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Pelham Parkway. PFD says 100% of the fire has been contained as of 6:40 p.m.

According to PFD, four engine companies are currently working on the fire and have requested help from the Alabama Forestry Commission.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.