JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight in unincorporated Jefferson County.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a man jumping in and out of traffic on Hwy 78 near Thed Brassfield Road around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Dispatchers were contacted again shortly afterwards and told the man was struck by a vehicle.

Jefferson County deputies arrived to find the man dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the unidentified man’s death. The sheriff’s office confirmed the driver who struck the man remained on scene as deputies arrived.