Pedestrian struck, killed on Lorna Road

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover police are investigating a car accident that left one person dead Saturday night.

Around 7:10 p.m., the Hoover 911 center received multiple calls about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 3400 block of Lorna Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from multiple injuries. He was pronounced deceased by Hoover fire medics, Hoover PD reports. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which is being conducted by the Hoover Police Traffic Unit.

At this time, Hoover PD has not released the victim’s identity.

Check back for updates.

