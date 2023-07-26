BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Wednesday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. LaQuitta Wade, the incident occurred on I-65 North near the University Blvd exit at 6:31 a.m.

The victim has been identified as an adult male who was walking on the interstate when he was struck. The coroner’s office does not currently know his identity.

There is currently no one in custody in this case. The cause of this accident is currently under investigation by the Birmingham Police Reconstruction Unit.

