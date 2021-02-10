Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 79 in Pinson

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident where a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night.

Around 6:45 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 79 South in Pinson, to investigate the report of a pedestrian being struck.

According to reports, a man stepped into the path of a vehicle traveling south on Highway 79 near the Dollar General. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, JCSO reports.

Detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are conducting the investigation. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.