BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a pedestrian struck and killed on 1st Avenue N near 43rd Street N in Birmingham Tuesday night.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
LATEST POSTS
- Pedestrian struck, killed on 1st Ave. N, BPD investigating
- Rod Blagojevich speaks at Denver airport prior to flight home
- Greene County residents dealing with more flooding
- Tarrant Taco Bell employee hit by bullet fragments in armed robbery
- Homewood City Schools’ superintendent retiring at end of school year