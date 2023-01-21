HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Hoover.

According to Hoover Police, officers received calls around 9:08 p.m., of a pedestrian walking in the travel lanes on I-65 north, near mile-marker 249. Another call came in stating that a man had been hit by an F-150, south of the I-459 interchange. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hoover Police Traffic Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. The victim’s identity will be withheld until family is notified.