PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City on November 20.

According to Pell City Police, the victim, unidentified, was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. Police said the suspects were driving a dark Dodge Charger and were last seen traveling on Stemley Bridge Road in Pell City.

Police said the suspects are a young female in her 20s with dark hair and prescription glasses, and a young male with short blonde or light brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Cooper at 205-884-3334.