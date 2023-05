Pedestrian stuck and killed after walking on the roadway.

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 53-year-old Woodstock man was struck and killed by a driver Wednesday night while walking on a roadway in Hueytown.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Larry David McElroy was hit at the 1500 block of Allison-Bonnet Memorial Drive. He was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital soon after arrival. The driver remained at the scene and reported the incident to law enforcement.

The Hueytown Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the wreck.