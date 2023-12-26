CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Center Point Tuesday night.

Lt. Joni Money stated that a JCSO deputy was flagged down at around 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of 23rd Terrace NW and Centerpoint Parkway. A female pedestrian wearing dark clothing was found struck at the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to UAB Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. No further information is available at this time.