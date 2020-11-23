Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle over the weekend in Lincoln; police release new info

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Lincoln Police Department has released new information in hopes to find the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend.

According to LPD, a pedestrian was struck either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy confirms the victim’s identity as 34-year-old Susan Ann Taylor. The incident occurred on Highway 77 near Blue Eye Road.

After reviewing evidence, authorities believe the suspect was driving a white or silver 2012-2016 Buick Encore.

If you have any information on the incident, contact LPD at 205-763-4061.

