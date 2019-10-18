Pedestrian struck by car in Bessemer, transported to hospital

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck by a car in Bessemer Friday afternoon.
According to the Bessemer Police Department, the pedestrian suffered unspecified injuries and taken to UAB Hospital.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
