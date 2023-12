BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 34-year-old woman struck and killed by a car Tuesday evening has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Krystal Renea Woods was struck by a car on Center Point Parkway at 23rd Terrace NW around 7:46 p.m.

Woods was declared dead at St. Vincent’s East Medical Center around 8:14 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding Woods’ death are being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.