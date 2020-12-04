Pedestrian on scooter dies after hit-and-run in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a hit-and-run in Birmingham.
A male pedestrian on a scooter died Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Richard Arrington Boulevard in Woodlawn.
According to Birmingham police, officers from Birmingham Police Department’s South Precinct arrived to the area of the incident around 6:20 p.m.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the pedestrian to UAB Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle left the scene, and an investigation is underway.
LATEST STORIES
- Alabama sheriff’s Christmas tree ‘thugshots’ rub some the wrong way
- Scene from ‘Elf’ comes to life as Buddy meets dad in Boston
- Lawmakers push bill to allow further private and public donations for border crossings
- Federal student loans payments and interest pause to continue into 2021
- Escaped inmate ‘considered dangerous,’ sought by Bessemer police