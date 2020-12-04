Pedestrian on scooter dies after hit-and-run in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian died following a hit-and-run in Birmingham.

A male pedestrian on a scooter died Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Richard Arrington Boulevard in Woodlawn.

According to Birmingham police, officers from Birmingham Police Department’s South Precinct arrived to the area of the incident around 6:20 p.m.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the pedestrian to UAB Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene, and an investigation is underway.