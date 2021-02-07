Pedestrian killed in overnight crash where driver left the scene

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Troopers are investigating a crash that happened Saturday night.

A single-vehicle crash between the hours of 10 p.m. and midnight Saturday, Feb. 6, has claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Blake Berry Jr., 32, of Hoover was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene of the crash. Berry was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on I-459 southbound near the 17-mile marker, about one mile north of Hoover.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.