Pedestrian killed in overnight crash where driver left the scene

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Troopers are investigating a crash that happened Saturday night.
A single-vehicle crash between the hours of 10 p.m. and midnight Saturday, Feb. 6, has claimed the life of a pedestrian.
Blake Berry Jr., 32, of Hoover was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene of the crash. Berry was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on I-459 southbound near the 17-mile marker, about one mile north of Hoover.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
