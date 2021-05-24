Pedestrian killed in Sylacauga, police need help identifying victim

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Sylacauga discovered a man lying dead on US-280 Sunday morning.

According to the Sylacauga Police Department, officers responded to a call of a car accident involved a pedestrian on US-280 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the body of an unknown white man lying on US Hwy 280 in the ease bound lanes. There were two vehicles that were disabled during the accident.

The body of the victim was taken to Curtis and Son Funeral Home to try and make an identification. If identification is not made soon, the body will be taken to Alabama Department of Forensic Science to try and positively identify.

Authorities have no released any further details of the victim.

If you have any information pertaining to a crime, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.