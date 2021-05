A close-up photo of police lights by night

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that an Oneonta man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night in Blount County.

Edwin Ramos Sanchez, 20, was struck by a 2016 Jeep Cherokee and a 2019 Mazda 3 around 9:48 p.m. Saturday at County Road 39 near Hood Cross Road. Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.