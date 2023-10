BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman killed in a hit-and-run was identified Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jennifer Lee Wear was walking on 87th Street North at 5th Avenue North when she was struck and killed around 12:35 p.m. on October 15. The driver of the car left the scene after hitting Wear.

Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Wear’s death.