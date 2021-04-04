Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Lipscomb

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car Saturday night near 5th Avenue in Lipscomb.

Deputies received the call about the wreck around 8:45 p.m. Arriving on the scene, deputies located the body of a deceased Black man.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is encouraged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crimestoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.