Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A person is dead after being struck by a car in Center Point late Thursday night.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a 46-year-old man was walking in the 10 block of 24th Avenue NW when he was struck by a motor vehicle. The vehicle left the scene of the wreck and the decedent was found nearby in the 2400 block of Center Point Pkwy.

There is no suspect vehicle info at this time, but there are cameras in the area where they hope to get more info from. The investigation is ongoing.

