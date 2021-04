BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The Bessemer Police Department report that the fatal accident occurred just before 4 a.m. Wednesday on the 1100 block of 9th Ave SW.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was transported to UAB West. In addition, a power pole was struck and damaged in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.