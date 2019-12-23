Pedestrian killed after being hit by 2 separate vehicles in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police and Fire Departments are investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian Sunday night.

According to authorities, a man was walking across the street in the 3400 block of Lorna Road just before 11:45 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle in the outside lane. The victim then came to rest in the inside southbound lane when another vehicle hit him.

Both drivers remained on the scene for authorities to arrive. No criminal charges are expected to be filed at this time. The victim has yet to be identified.

No other information has been released at this time.

