TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to two calls Thursday night reporting that the same pedestrian had been struck twice by cars in Tuscaloosa.

At 10:37 p.m., the first driver called to report that she had hit a man while driving north on Hackberry Lane. Later, a second driver called to report that he had struck the same victim.

A TPD unit responded to the location on Hackberry Lane near Black Bear’s Way due to the severity of the victim’s injuries. Until shortly after 2 a.m., the road was closed while the team conducted an on-site investigation.

The injured Tuscaloosa resident, 24, was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center Friday morning. The pedestrian was later transferred to UAB Hospital for treatment.