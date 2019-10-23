Pedestrian hit, killed on I-59 in Tuscaloosa

Breaking News
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle.

Reginald Flint Gast, 55, was hit on I-59 near the 92-mile marker. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver did not suffer any injuries in the crash. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is leading the investigation.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing investigation.

