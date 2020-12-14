Pedestrian dies after being hit by car near Alabama Adventure in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car traveling near Alabama Adventure in Bessemer Monday morning.

The accident happened at 6:13 a.m. as the car was moving northbound on a ramp at the Exit 110 mile marker. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver reportedly stopped and is now cooperating with investigators.

