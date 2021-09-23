Pedestrian dead after being struck by FedEx truck on I-59 near Roebuck Parkway, driver arrested

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a case where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a FedEx truck on I-59 Southbound near the Roebuck Parkway exit Thursday.

According to BPD, the incident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man lying unresponsive near the guardrail on the interstate. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation identified the vehicle which hit the man as a “white FedEx van,” according to BPD. The vehicle was spotted around 12:50 by officers and a traffic stop was executed. A female driver was brought into custody and then transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

BPS says the victim was employed with a crew that was contracted to clean liter from the interstate.

